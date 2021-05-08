Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

