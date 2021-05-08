Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

AQN stock opened at C$19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.66. The firm has a market cap of C$11.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$16.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CSFB set a C$17.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

