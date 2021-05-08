Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Shares of RACE opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

