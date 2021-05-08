Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.43.
Shares of RACE opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.80.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.