II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.10.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. II-VI has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

