NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.67.

NFI traded down C$1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,129. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.33%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

