Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ISV stock traded down C$0.58 on Friday, hitting C$26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.66. The stock has a market cap of C$462.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$13.49 and a 12-month high of C$26.99.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

