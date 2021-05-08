Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.85.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 894,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,537. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,637 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

