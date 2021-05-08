II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.10.

IIVI traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. II-VI has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

