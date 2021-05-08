Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CNS stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CNS. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
