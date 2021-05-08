Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CNS stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNS. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

