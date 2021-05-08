Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 734,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,386. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Adient by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,070,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.