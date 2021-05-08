HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. HyperAlloy has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $54.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00255330 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 68,596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.72 or 0.01151071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 316.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.22 or 0.00746491 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

