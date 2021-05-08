Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:AJX opened at $12.59 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

