Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $200,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK opened at $22.35 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

