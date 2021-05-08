Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

