Shield Protocol Price Reaches $11.20 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $5.77 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $11.20 or 0.00019086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00255330 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 68,596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.72 or 0.01151071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 316.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.22 or 0.00746491 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

