CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

CSRLF stock remained flat at $$4.74 during midday trading on Friday. CSR has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for homes and commercial buildings in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Cemintel fiber cement, Himmel interior systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, and CSR Inclose systems; energy and roofing solutions comprising Bradford and Martini insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

