Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 1,219,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,704. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.