Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.27. 2,969,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,703. Appian has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

