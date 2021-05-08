Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $285.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.87.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.93. 1,883,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

