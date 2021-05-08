Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $217.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. Heska has a 1-year low of $69.66 and a 1-year high of $217.17. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.84.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.