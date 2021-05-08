Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $323,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.97. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

