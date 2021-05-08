Atlantic Trust LLC Trims Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,135 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

NYSE:STAY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

