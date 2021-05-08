FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $299,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AON were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

