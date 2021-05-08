PGGM Investments Sells 1,068 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.20% of Hologic worth $38,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $198,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hologic by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 6,594.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

