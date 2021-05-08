Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after acquiring an additional 829,627 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $131,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $239.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

