Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 687,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 219,368 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 130,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 483,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

