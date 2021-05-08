Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cerner were worth $40,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 731,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.68 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.