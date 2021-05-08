TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $194.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

