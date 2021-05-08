Nektar Therapeutics’ (NKTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $20.10. 2,918,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,766. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,250,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

