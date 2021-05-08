Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Evolent Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

