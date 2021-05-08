Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.92. 575,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,212. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRMW. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

