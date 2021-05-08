New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Announces Earnings Results

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

NRZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 4,845,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

