Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.
EFC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $795.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
