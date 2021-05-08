Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 210,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $201.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

