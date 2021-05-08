Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

Quidel stock traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.93. 2,347,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.05.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

