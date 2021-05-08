Lipe & Dalton Sells 400 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.