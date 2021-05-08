Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $19,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 2,299.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 570,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.