Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Under Armour stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $19,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 570,229 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

