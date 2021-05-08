Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.13% of Paychex worth $47,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.