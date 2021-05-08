Lipe & Dalton Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $54.10 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

