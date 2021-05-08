Zeit Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 163,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.