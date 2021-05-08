Zeit Capital LLC Has $13.25 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Zeit Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 12.1% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

