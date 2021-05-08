Zeit Capital LLC Acquires 841 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Zeit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8,675.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

IGE stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.