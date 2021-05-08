ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.50 ($32.35).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

