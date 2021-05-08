Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.42 ($79.32).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €64.64 ($76.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €63.75 and a 200-day moving average of €65.53.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

