Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.36.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,111. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.28. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.