Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post sales of $950,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the lowest is $660,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $4.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.35 million, with estimates ranging from $11.70 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242,294. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $206.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

