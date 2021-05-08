Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $352,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,725,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

