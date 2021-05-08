Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,982 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Autodesk worth $316,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Autodesk by 185.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.09.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

