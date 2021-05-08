Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 129 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $129.05 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

